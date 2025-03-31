Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 726,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,789 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Brookfield by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE BN opened at $51.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.78.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

