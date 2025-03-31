PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.46, but opened at $71.98. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $71.56, with a volume of 87,795 shares traded.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZROZ. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $14,155,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 654.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

