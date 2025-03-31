Pixer Eternity 1-Day Volume Reaches $443,051.27 (PXT)

Pixer Eternity (PXT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Pixer Eternity has a market capitalization of $71.63 million and $443,051.27 worth of Pixer Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pixer Eternity has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Pixer Eternity token can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pixer Eternity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,476.87 or 0.99208217 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,235.26 or 0.98914022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pixer Eternity

Pixer Eternity’s launch date was March 6th, 2023. Pixer Eternity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,151,398,100 tokens. Pixer Eternity’s official Twitter account is @pixereternity. The official message board for Pixer Eternity is medium.com/@pixereternity. The official website for Pixer Eternity is pixer.club.

Pixer Eternity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pixer Eternity (PXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pixer Eternity has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,123,821,706.9038 in circulation. The last known price of Pixer Eternity is 0.03441575 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $455,162.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pixer.club/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixer Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pixer Eternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pixer Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pixer Eternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pixer Eternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.