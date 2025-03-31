Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance
PSTVY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $14.20.
