Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PSTVY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People’s Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

