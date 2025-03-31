Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49.80 ($0.64). 237,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 448,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.40 ($0.65).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £75.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Premier Miton Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 422.91%.

Insider Activity

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £639.10 ($825.71). 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

