Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,144 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

