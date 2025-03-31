Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Principal Value ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

PY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.58. 4,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,045. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $52.63.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

