Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Posts Earnings Results

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 113.38% and a negative net margin of 32.31%.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:IPDN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 11.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
