Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Posts Earnings Results

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 113.38% and a negative net margin of 32.31%.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IPDN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 11.22.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.