Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$241.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.8 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-5.370 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

PRGS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,481. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. The trade was a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,895.80. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $984,621. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

