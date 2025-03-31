Promising Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – March 31st

Alphabet, ServiceNow, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, Oracle, Johnson & Johnson, and Vertiv are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that operate within the healthcare industry, including those involved in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, hospitals, and healthcare services. These stocks tend to be influenced by factors such as regulatory policies, technological advancements, and demographic trends, and are often seen as defensive investments due to the consistent demand for healthcare regardless of economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,929,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,267,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $147.22 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $15.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $782.08. 1,589,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,251. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $950.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $984.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.24. 1,848,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $478.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $508.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.92. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.08 on Monday, reaching $264.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.57. The stock has a market cap of $254.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.10. 4,557,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,946,709. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $386.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.31.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.66. 3,424,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.07. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $399.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,042,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.69. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

