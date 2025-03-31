Promising Metaverse Stocks To Watch Today – March 30th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to shares in companies that are heavily involved in building, supporting, or capitalizing on the metaverse—a collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual space. These stocks often belong to firms that develop virtual reality hardware, software, social platforms, gaming environments, and other digital technology infrastructures that facilitate immersive and connected online experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.67. 229,047,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,707,778. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.50. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.32. 2,377,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,430. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.96 and a 200 day moving average of $356.03. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,663. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 52-week low of $117.61 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average of $200.39.

