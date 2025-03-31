ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $653,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $100.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $94.83 and a one year high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

