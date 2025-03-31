Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the February 28th total of 116,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTIX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,711. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.43.
