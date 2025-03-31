Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Issues Earnings Results

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTIX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.20. 130,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

About Protagenic Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.