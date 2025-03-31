Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Issues Earnings Results

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of PTIX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.20. 130,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.87.
About Protagenic Therapeutics
