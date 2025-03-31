Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.40 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.50), with a volume of 523263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.30 ($1.48).

Prs Reit Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.13. The firm has a market cap of £632.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Prs Reit had a net margin of 160.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prs Reit will post 4.4399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.

The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.

Featured Stories

