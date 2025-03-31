Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 8.4% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

