Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $115.82 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

