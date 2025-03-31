Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 804 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $15,125,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 422,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Prescient Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

