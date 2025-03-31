Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

