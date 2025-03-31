Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,277 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Prudent Man Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0809 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

