PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. PVH’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. PVH updated its Q1 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $12.40-12.75 EPS.

PVH Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PVH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.70. 2,288,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,781. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

