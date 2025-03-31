PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. PVH’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. PVH updated its Q1 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $12.40-12.75 EPS.
PVH Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of PVH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.70. 2,288,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,781. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92.
PVH Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.
