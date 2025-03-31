Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Get Integer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Integer has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Integer by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Integer by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.