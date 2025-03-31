Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alumis (ALMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ: ALMS) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2025 – Alumis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Alumis had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/20/2025 – Alumis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

3/10/2025 – Alumis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Alumis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Alumis had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Alumis is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Alumis Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $5.40 on Monday. Alumis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

Institutional Trading of Alumis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Alumis during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alumis by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alumis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alumis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

