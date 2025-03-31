Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $161.00.

3/20/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

SRPT traded down $5.72 on Monday, reaching $64.69. 2,687,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,494. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $173.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,315,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,527,000 after acquiring an additional 665,087 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $79,425,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

