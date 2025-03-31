Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/31/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $161.00.
- 3/20/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/19/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2025 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %
SRPT traded down $5.72 on Monday, reaching $64.69. 2,687,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,494. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $173.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90.
Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics
In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.
