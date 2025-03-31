Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

In other Redwire news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 72,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,296,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,422,853 shares in the company, valued at $79,169,068.70. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 589,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,059,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redwire by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 101,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,258,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 77,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Redwire by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 310,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Redwire by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RDW opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.33. Redwire has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

