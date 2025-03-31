Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $634.99. The company had a trading volume of 228,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,086. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $618.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $683.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,036,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after acquiring an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after purchasing an additional 393,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

