Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 93,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,498,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 211,222 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

RF opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

