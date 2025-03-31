Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $21.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

