ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Update

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 471,600 shares. Approximately 50.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance
Shares of RSLS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 570,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,547. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.
About ReShape Lifesciences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ReShape Lifesciences
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.