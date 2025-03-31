ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Update

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 471,600 shares. Approximately 50.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of RSLS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. 570,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,547. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

