Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) shares rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.45. Approximately 358,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,769,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

In related news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,161,169. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,226 shares of company stock valued at $19,121,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

