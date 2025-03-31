Reviewing Nextnrg (NXXT) & The Competition

Institutional & Insider Ownership
10.6% of Nextnrg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Nextnrg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Nextnrg and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nextnrg
|$23.22 million
|-$10.47 million
|-0.47
|Nextnrg Competitors
|$9.27 billion
|$203.76 million
|17.86
Nextnrg’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nextnrg
|-62.85%
|N/A
|-295.04%
|Nextnrg Competitors
|-4.84%
|-26.44%
|0.42%
Volatility and Risk
Nextnrg has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Nextnrg competitors beat Nextnrg on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
Nextnrg Company Profile
NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
