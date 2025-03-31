Reviewing ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) & SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX)

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZOOZ Power and SMX (Security Matters) Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50 SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

ZOOZ Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.62%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

This table compares ZOOZ Power and SMX (Security Matters) Public”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 19.48 -$11.76 million N/A N/A SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$20.91 million N/A N/A

ZOOZ Power has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Profitability

This table compares ZOOZ Power and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance. The company's technology comprises a chemical-based hidden barcode system, as well as a reader to identify these codes and a blockchain record to store and protect ownership data. It serves brand owners and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Empatan Public Limited Company and changed its name to SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company in February 2023. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

