Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVPH stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 803,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,692. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.