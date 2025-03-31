Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 9.1% increase from Ridley’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a market cap of $893.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

