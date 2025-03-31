Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 9.1% increase from Ridley’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Ridley Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $893.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
