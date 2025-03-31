Riggs Capital Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,158,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after buying an additional 807,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,606,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 136,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,943,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 313,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 301,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.