Riggs Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,137 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 1.7% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.20. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

