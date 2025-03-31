Riggs Capital Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Riggs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $9,064,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.