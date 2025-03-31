Riggs Capital Management LLC Takes $992,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after buying an additional 457,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,410,000 after buying an additional 161,855 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,007,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,688,000 after acquiring an additional 350,882 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,075,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

