Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.96. 710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.