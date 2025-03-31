Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Up 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:RCKHF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

About Rockhopper Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.