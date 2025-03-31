Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Up 10.0 %
OTCMKTS:RCKHF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.61.
About Rockhopper Exploration
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.