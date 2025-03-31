Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $258.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

