Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. United-Guardian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

