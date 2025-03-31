Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $210.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

