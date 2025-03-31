Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,560 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

