Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,413,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,311,000 after buying an additional 203,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,425,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,183,000 after purchasing an additional 218,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

