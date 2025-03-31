Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Short Interest Up 69.2% in March

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Embree Financial Group increased its position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the fourth quarter worth $948,000.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Price Performance

OZEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.21. 1,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,864. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36.

About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

