Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. CIBC boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.