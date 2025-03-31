Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. CIBC boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

WELL stock traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.07. 5,710,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,036. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

