Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.21.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUS shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Russel Metals Trading Up 0.2 %
Russel Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.
Insider Activity at Russel Metals
In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$211,600.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
