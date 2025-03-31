RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $364.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

