RWA Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 194.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.